Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 94000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.