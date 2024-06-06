Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Acquires $48,700.00 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

