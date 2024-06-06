Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Acquires $49,220.50 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,083,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,111,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 67,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,926. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

