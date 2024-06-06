OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6,423.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 736,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,107. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

