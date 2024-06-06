Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OLPX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 2,124,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.