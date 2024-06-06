Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,145,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.80% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,680,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 344,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,827. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

