Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Down to $13.92

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $13.52. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 35,489 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $733.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

