Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

