Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 10,425 shares.The stock last traded at $60.36 and had previously closed at $60.44.

The firm has a market cap of $606.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 577.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

