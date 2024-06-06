Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omeros

Omeros Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Omeros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omeros by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.