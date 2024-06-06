Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.59. The stock had a trading volume of 795,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,963. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average of $226.05.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

