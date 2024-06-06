Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.26 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.96. 1,286,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $243.63. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

