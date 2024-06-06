Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $22.53 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $396.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

