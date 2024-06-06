Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,667 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 1,833,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

