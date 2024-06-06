Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $155,707,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $140.54. 219,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

