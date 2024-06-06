Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XBI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,275. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.