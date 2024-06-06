Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ETN traded down $14.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average is $281.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $182.20 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

