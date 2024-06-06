Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,216. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

