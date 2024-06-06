Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN traded up $8.34 on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 4,394,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.24.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

