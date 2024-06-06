Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 62.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 160,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

