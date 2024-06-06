Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

