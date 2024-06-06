Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.68. 160,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,474. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,486 shares of company stock worth $4,320,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

