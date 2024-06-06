Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,592 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 626,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

