Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

