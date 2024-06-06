Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Option Care Health worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 41.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 289.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $474,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 111.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 1,599,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,026. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

