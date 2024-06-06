Optiver Holding B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,632 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Tenaris worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

