Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $330.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

