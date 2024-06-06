Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.9%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.93 and last traded at $123.72. Approximately 1,695,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,939,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

