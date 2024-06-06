Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
