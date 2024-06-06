Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

