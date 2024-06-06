O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,750,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $986.46. The stock had a trading volume of 221,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,041.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

