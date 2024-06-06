ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

