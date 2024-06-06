Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSCR
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Dividend King?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.