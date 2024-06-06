Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $467,351.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,523,405.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after acquiring an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

