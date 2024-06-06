Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 36.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 421,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,410. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.