Oxen Trading 35.2% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $14,766.93 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,822.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.45 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00118534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00233415 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00059252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00088912 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,202,160 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.