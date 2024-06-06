Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 4.7%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 160,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 578,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $597.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

