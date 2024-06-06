Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PH traded down $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $515.22. 594,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $345.95 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

