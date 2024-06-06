Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $12.61. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.
Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
