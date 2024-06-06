Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $141.89 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001832 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 141,806,654 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.