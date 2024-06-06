PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $66.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 1,321,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

