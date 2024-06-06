Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $405,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 253,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,234. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

