Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 2,102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after buying an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,530,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after buying an additional 1,321,967 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. 3,572,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

