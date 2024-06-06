Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

