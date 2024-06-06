Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

