Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 108,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.