Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 211.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,173 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October comprises about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 4.55% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DOCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

