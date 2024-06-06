Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases 921 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 10.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 220,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.39. 59,797,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,788,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.30. The company has a market cap of $568.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

