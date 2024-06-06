Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

