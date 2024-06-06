Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 136,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 574,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 607,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

