Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,788 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 766,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.