Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. 441,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 756,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.32% and a negative net margin of 181.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

