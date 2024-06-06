Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 120,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 753,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

